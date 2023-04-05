GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

