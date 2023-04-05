GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $354.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

