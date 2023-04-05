GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 7,583 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $313,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CEQP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.