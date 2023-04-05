GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for 1.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

