Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

