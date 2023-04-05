Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 0.8%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 28,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. Analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is -50.54%.

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

