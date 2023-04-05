Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 124,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 148,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 3,128,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

