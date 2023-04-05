Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Avid Bioservices worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $493,266. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.