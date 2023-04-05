Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,204. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

