Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 12,039 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 60,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

