Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,922 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

