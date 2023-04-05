Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 1.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. 210,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 201.68 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

