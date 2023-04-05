Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 731,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 628,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 78,328 shares during the last quarter.

ASPN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 120,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

