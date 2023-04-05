Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. 452,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.