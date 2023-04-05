Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 7,116 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 3,486,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,793,506. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

