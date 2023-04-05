Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in APA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

