Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.07. The stock had a trading volume of 188,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,552. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.