Grin Price Reaches $0.0703 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $867,021.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,030.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00328642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00563488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00450424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

