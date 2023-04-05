Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 83,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 104,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Up 29.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

