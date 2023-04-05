Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.