Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 3.6%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

