Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

