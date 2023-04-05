Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $859.96. The company had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $826.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.