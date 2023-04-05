Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,181 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. 1,847,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,860. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

