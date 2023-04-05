Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $37,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. 1,613,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,075. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

