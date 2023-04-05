Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Murphy USA stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average is $275.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

