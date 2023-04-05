Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 5,964,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,843,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

