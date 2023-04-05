Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 9,768 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

