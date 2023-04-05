Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

