Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RSP stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.