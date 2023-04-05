Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $99,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

