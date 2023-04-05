Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

