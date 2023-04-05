Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $420.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

