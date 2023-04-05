Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

INCY stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

