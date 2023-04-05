Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 54,430 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Sapiens International worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

