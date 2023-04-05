Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

