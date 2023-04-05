Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $488.54 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

