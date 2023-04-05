Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,195 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

