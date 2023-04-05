Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 363 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $503.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

