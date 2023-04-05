HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 497.61% from the stock’s current price.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

