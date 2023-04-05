HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

