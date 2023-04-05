HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.9% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

