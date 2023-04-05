HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

