Head to Head Comparison: Cipher Mining (CIFR) versus The Competition

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cipher Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 278 1260 1867 67 2.50

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Cipher Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.87, meaning that their average stock price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -14.25 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.51

Cipher Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cipher Mining rivals beat Cipher Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

