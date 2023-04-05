Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenon Medical (TNON) & Its Rivals

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tenon Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.40 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -5.65

Tenon Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tenon Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenon Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 1016 3630 7835 182 2.57

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenon Medical competitors beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

