Head-To-Head Review: Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) & Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma -8.19% 1.70% 0.75% Vincerx Pharma N/A -96.51% -80.88%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Amryt Pharma has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amryt Pharma and Vincerx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00 Vincerx Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Vincerx Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 439.22%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Amryt Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Vincerx Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $222.54 million 4.20 $1.00 million ($0.06) -243.83 Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($3.12) -0.33

Amryt Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Vincerx Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia. Its development candidates include Oleogel-S10 for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults; and AP103, a pre-clinical gene therapy for patients with dystrophic EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

