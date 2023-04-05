Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Capital (HCCC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.