Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $67.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,829.64419 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06794619 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $63,755,910.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

