Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

LON HNE opened at GBX 134.15 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 105.51 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.61. The company has a market capitalization of £284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Henderson EuroTrust alerts:

About Henderson EuroTrust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.