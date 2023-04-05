Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 5.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.62. 44,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.